ROAD (ROAD) Price Tops $0.0023

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $183,677.94 and $270,910.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00508556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00067464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00062329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00076360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.53 or 0.00388415 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

ROAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.