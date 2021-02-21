Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 20,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,049,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,255,263.04.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 43,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,344.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 6,700 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,375.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,350.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 3,600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,680.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$780.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 8,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,760.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 300 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$372.00.

TSE:NHK traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.06. 112,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$2.85 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.