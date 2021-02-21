Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

COLM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,205. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,360 shares of company stock worth $36,879,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

