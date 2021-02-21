Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.63.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.16. 392,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,647. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $336.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,088,859. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 167,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,138.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

