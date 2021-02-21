Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 222,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $823.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 65,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.