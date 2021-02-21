ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0055 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and $1.31 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.85 or 0.00551904 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

