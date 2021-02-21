ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Up 46.7% Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $1.42 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.00595081 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

