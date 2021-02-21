Rope Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Rope has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $25,580.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rope token can now be bought for about $50.37 or 0.00086736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00062202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00383340 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

Rope can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

