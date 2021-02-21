Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $388.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

