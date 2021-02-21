Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Roper Technologies worth $103,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $388.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.