Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lowered by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 1.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

