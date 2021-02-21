Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 175,668 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,668 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.29% of Parker-Hannifin worth $101,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $11.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.93 and its 200 day moving average is $241.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

