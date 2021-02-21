Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 432,155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $85,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $910,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $95.80. 8,913,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,971,567. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $111.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

