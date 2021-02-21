Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 165,207 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,207 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

