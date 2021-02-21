Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 2,218,824 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,309,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218,824 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $160,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

BAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,514,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,767,117. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.