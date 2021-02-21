Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 240,333 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,333 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $64,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

