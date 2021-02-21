Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,375. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day moving average is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

