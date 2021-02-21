Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,183 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $96,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.82. 3,120,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.21 and its 200-day moving average is $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

