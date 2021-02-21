Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,774 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $90,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 209,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.96. 21,886,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,610,014. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

