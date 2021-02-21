Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $101.77 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.09% of BlackRock worth $101,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $710.11. 804,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $730.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

