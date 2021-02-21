Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $30.17 Million Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,094 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.84% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $30,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 252,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 53,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the period.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

AIMC traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. 454,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

