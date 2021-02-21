Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $73.23 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,704 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $73,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $177.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.36 and a 200-day moving average of $163.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

