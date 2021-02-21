Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $73.59 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,815 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 866,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 554,330 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. 5,414,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.