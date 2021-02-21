Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $79.22 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,039 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 164,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.39.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

