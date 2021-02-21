Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $96.30 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,940 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $96,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $705,163,000 after buying an additional 461,520 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

CMCSA traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $52.10. 15,143,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,237,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

