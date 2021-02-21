Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,063 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $53,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,502,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,452,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

