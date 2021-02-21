Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,695 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $124,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.33. 10,331,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

