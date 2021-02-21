Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 257,845 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Heron Therapeutics worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

HRTX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 784,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

