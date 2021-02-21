Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 989.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,622 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $66,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $226.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

