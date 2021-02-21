Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 975,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 332,503 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $57,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,689,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,082. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.