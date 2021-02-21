Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 17,771 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Allstate worth $33,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in The Allstate by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.45. 2,574,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,260. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

