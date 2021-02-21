Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,033 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 48,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,442,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,673,000 after acquiring an additional 881,275 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,277,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $313.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

