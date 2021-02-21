Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.83 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00005365 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $380,877.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.81 or 0.00514116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00029351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.00387862 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,105 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

Router Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

