RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $55,979.65 or 1.00380677 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.29 million and approximately $55,824.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 577 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

