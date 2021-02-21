Ruff Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.07 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. Ruff has a market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.73 or 0.00761918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00058583 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.89 or 0.04629983 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

