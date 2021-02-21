Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,201 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Entergy worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.