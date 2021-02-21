Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $29,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $4,423,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 53,575 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

