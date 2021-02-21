Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $27.94 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $27,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU opened at $212.59 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.