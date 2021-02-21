Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $31.29 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of State Street worth $31,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in State Street by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

STT stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

