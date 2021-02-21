Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.41 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Domino’s Pizza worth $32,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $3,902,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.96.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $371.46 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.80 and its 200-day moving average is $392.53.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

