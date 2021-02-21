Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,708 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of NetApp worth $31,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,665,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in NetApp by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,617,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

