Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Bunge worth $29,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BG shares. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

