Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,771 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,771 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $30,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,086.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 867,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after acquiring an additional 54,369 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $156.67 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 979.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

