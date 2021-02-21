Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 387,816 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $29,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $135,396,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after buying an additional 2,998,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $26,127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.