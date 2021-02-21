Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,306 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen worth $30,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after buying an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

