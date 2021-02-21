Ryo Currency Market Capitalization Tops $231,481.52 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $231,481.52 and $2,032.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,791.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,862.02 or 0.03337496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.47 or 0.00391587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.01 or 0.01202716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00421354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00423262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026760 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00276421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,641,553 coins and its circulating supply is 27,524,241 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars.

