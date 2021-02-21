Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SBRA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.
As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.
