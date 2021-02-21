Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.