SAFE DEAL Market Cap Reaches $576,766.01 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 63.4% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $576,766.01 and $42,611.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00005804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.91 or 0.00505303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00093742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00061795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00077265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00416163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028692 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

