Safe Haven (SHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.94 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $13.94 million and $1.63 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00330152 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

