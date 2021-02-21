Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.60 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Safe has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $78,817.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001465 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

